The Aztecs came out more determined in the second half and all it took from sophomore forward Emma Gaines-Ramos was a little love tap that trickled past the Lobos’ senior goalkeeper Emily Johnson to get the Aztecs on the board in the 52nd minute. The 86th minute came and all hope looked lost for the Aztecs until senior forward Taylor Moorehead put it in the net and we were knotted at two and headed to extra time. But neither team could break the ice and the Aztecs earned their first and only draw of the season. Final score from the Sports Deck: New Mexico 2, SDSU 2.