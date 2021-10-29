Printer-friendly version
By Liz Alper
Photos by Cris Rangel
October 29, 2021 (San Diego) - SDSU women’s soccer has just clinched a spot in the 2021 Mountain West Soccer Championship, so they celebrated by wrapping up their regular season with a match against New Mexico tonight on the Sports Deck, where they also honored six seniors on Senior Night.
SDSU had a lot of great chances in the first half, including a breakaway shot by freshman forward Denise Castro, but it was the Lobos who struck first in the 25th minute on a nice strike from sophomore defender and midfielder Brynn Boeyink that evaded sophomore keeper Cameron Illingworth’s diving save attempt. New Mexico scored again on a penalty shot in the 37th minute by senior forward Jadyn Edwards and 45 minutes of dominating play gave the Lobos a 2-0 lead at the half.
The Aztecs came out more determined in the second half and all it took from sophomore forward Emma Gaines-Ramos was a little love tap that trickled past the Lobos’ senior goalkeeper Emily Johnson to get the Aztecs on the board in the 52nd minute. The 86th minute came and all hope looked lost for the Aztecs until senior forward Taylor Moorehead put it in the net and we were knotted at two and headed to extra time. But neither team could break the ice and the Aztecs earned their first and only draw of the season. Final score from the Sports Deck: New Mexico 2, SDSU 2.
UP NEXT
The Aztecs now begin their Mountain West Championship journey on Monday against an unknown opponent.

