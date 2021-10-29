SDSU had a lot of great chances in the first half, including a breakaway shot by freshman forward Denise Castro, but it was the Lobos who struck first in the 25th minute on a nice strike from sophomore defender and midfielder Brynn Boeyink that evaded sophomore keeper Cameron Illingworth’s diving save attempt. New Mexico scored again on a penalty shot in the 37th minute by senior forward Jadyn Edwards and 45 minutes of dominating play gave the Lobos a 2-0 lead at the half.