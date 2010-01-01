SEARCH UNDERWAY IN NORTH COUNTY FOR MISSING MAN AT RISK IN ESCONDIDO

Source: San Diego Sheriff Source: San Diego Sheriff

January 27, 201 (Escondido) - Be on the lookout for a missing person at-risk in the North County. Steve Mesa Turrey was reported missing to the San Marcos Sheriff's Station on Wednesday, January 27th. He was last seen walking away from the All Seasons RV Park in Escondido on Tuesday, January 26th around 11:00 p.m.

Turrey is a missing person at-risk because of current medical and mental health issues needing prescription medication.

Be aware of increased law enforcement activity around All Seasons RV Park at 30012 Highway 395 in Escondido. You will see deputies and volunteers wearing orange shirts searching for Turrey. The volunteers are with the Sheriff's Search and Rescue (SAR).

Turrey is a 55-year-old Hispanic man. He is approximately 6' tall, weighs about 180 pounds with a shaved head. He is clean shaven. He has a scar on the back of his neck. Turrey was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, black boots, a plaid sweatshirt and green beanie.