SENATOR BRIAN JONES BILL SUPPORTING LEGAL GUN OWNERSHIP RIGHTS APPROVED BY SENATE

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this
East County News Service
 
January 23, 2020 (Sacramento) - Senator Brian Jones (R-Santee) announced yesterday that his Senate Bill 723 passed the Senate unanimously. This bill corrects a hastily written state law that could cause an otherwise legal gun owner to become a felon if a warrant was issued in their name, whether or not they have knowledge of the existence of the warrant.
 
"Simply owning a legal firearm should never put an individual in danger of becoming a felon," said Senator Jones. "California's current law could cause a gun owner to lose their due process rights that should be guaranteed to all Californians."
 
SB 723 corrects a policy that was improperly added through the budget process and never received a policy committee hearing. This bill clarifies that any person for whom a warrant has been issued must have knowledge of the warrant before they can be arrested for a specific firearm related charge.

SB 723 passed the Senate Floor unanimously and will now proceed to the Assembly for referral to policy committee.

Hot Coupons

Weddings in East County

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon