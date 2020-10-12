SENATOR JONES JOINS RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVES OCT. 12 AND 15 IN ESCONDIDO AND VALLEY CENTER

East County News Service East County News Service

The American Red Cross Bloodmobile will be in Escondido and Valley Center for local residents to donate blood along with Senator Brian Jones (R-Santee), Escondido Chamber of Commerce, Valley Business Association, and representatives of the American Red Cross of San Diego.

PLEASE USE THIS LINK TO RSVP.

SPONSOR CODE: SenatorJones

Donors are must to make an appointment before showing up to donate in order to manage the flow of donors appropriately in alignment with social distancing practices.

If you are unable to attend these blood drives but would still like to donate blood, please use this link to find other events.

Where?

720 N Broadway, Escondido, CA 92025

29105 Valley Center Rd, Valley Center, CA 92082

When?

Escondido : Monday, October 12, 2020

9:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Why?

Blood donations are running very low due to concerns over the coronavirus.

All safe medical practices and social distancing will be in effect at the Bloodmobile site.

For more information, please contact Christine Welch of the Red Cross at (909) 374-0376 and christine.welch@redcross.org or Aaron Andrews, District Representative for Senator Brian Jones at (619) 616-0719 and aaron.andrews@sen.ca.gov

