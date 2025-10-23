Shawn Dixon named president and CEO of San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

East County News Service East County News Service

The SDZWA announced his appointment on Thursday, Oct. 23, which came following an extensive global search.

Dixon served as interim president and CEO of the SDZWA for the past seven months, and previously had nine years of service to the organization as its chief operating officer.

A media release from the group said that Dixon brings a wealth of experience, vision and a deep connection to the San Diego community.

A long-time advocate for wildlife conservation and a proud San Diegan, Dixon has been a driving force behind SDZWA’s mission to create a world where all life thrives.

His leadership has been instrumental in connecting the organization’s global conservation efforts with the guest experience at the San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park, which welcome 5.5 million visitors annually.

Dixon takes the spot formerly held by Paul Baribault, who stepped down in March 2025 after serving in the role since late 2019.

In the news release, Steve Simpson, chair of the board of trustees, said that Dixon's deep roots in the San Diego community, “combined with his exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to our mission, made him the clear choice to lead San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.”

“After an extensive global search, it became evident that Shawn’s vision, passion, and ability to inspire collaboration were exactly what we needed to guide the organization into the future,” Simpson said.

Dixon is connected throughout San Diego County, serving on several local boards and committees, including the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation's Economic Development Committee and the San Diego Tourism Authority, where he is the immediate past chair of the board of directors.

A member of San Diego Rotary Club 33, Dixon is a passionate advocate for the community and its role in advancing conservation efforts in the county and around the world.

“I am deeply honored to lead San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance and to continue building on our legacy of conservation and community impact,” Dixon said in a statement to the media. “San Diego is not just where we’re headquartered—it’s where we live, and it’s a community that has embraced our mission to protect wildlife and inspire action. Together, we can create a brighter future for all life on Earth.”

During his tenure as COO, Dixon oversaw transformative projects at the San Diego Zoo and Safari Park, including the development of Conrad Prebys Africa Rocks, Walkabout Australia, Denny Sanford Wildlife Explorers Basecamp and the largest project in the history of the organization, Denny Sanford Elephant Valley. Elephant Valley is slated to open at the Safari Park in early 2026.

Dixon's leadership has also strengthened partnerships with local, national and international organizations, furthering the organization’s global reach and influence.

With more than two decades of experience in the hospitality and tourism industries, including leadership roles with Hilton Hotels & Resorts and Vail Resorts Inc., Dixon brings a wealth of expertise in creating impactful, lifelong experiences for guests.