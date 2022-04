East County News Service

April 15, 2022 (Spring Valley) – The San Diego Sheriff’s Rancho San Diego station invites you to Coffee with the Community. The event will be held on Wednesday, April 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the San Diego Youth Services East Campus auditorium 3845 at Spring Drive in Spring Valley.

For more information, contact crime prevention specialize Nancy Ortiz at (619) 660-7009 or nancy.ortiz@sdsheriff.org.