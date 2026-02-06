Sheriff’s deputies to conduct increased Super Bowl DUI Patrols on Sunday

Source: San Diego County Sheriff

February 6, 2026 (San Diego) - The San Diego County Sheriff's Office will be keeping our roadways safe this Super Bowl Sunday by looking for impaired drivers.

Look for increased impaired driving patrols beginning on Sunday, February 8 at 3:00 p.m. and lasting through 5:00 a.m. the following day.

In 2025, 7,394 people were arrested for impaired driving by law enforcement agencies in San Diego County. The Sheriff's Office made 1,194 of those arrests. During Super Bowl Sunday 2025, 32 people were arrested for impaired driving countywide. Two of those arrests were made by Sheriff's Deputies.

The Sheriff's Office has these tips for a safe Super Bowl Sunday:

• Plan a safe way home before the game begins



• Before drinking, designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home



• If you're impaired, use a taxi, ride-sharing service, call a sober friend or family member or use public transportation



• If you see an impaired driver on the road, call 9-1-1 immediately

A reminder: DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze. Prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs and marijuana can also impair, especially in combination with alcohol and other drugs.

An impaired driving arrest and conviction can cost more than $15,000 in legal and court fees.

Funding for the Super Bowl impaired driving enforcement program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).