SHERIFF ASKS PUBLIC TO REPORT ILLEGAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES

By Miriam Raftery

March 26, 2021 (San Diego) – Unlike licensed and regulated cannabis dispensaries, illegal marijuana dispensaries have had negative impacts on communities, neighboring businesses and consumers, the Sheriff’s department warns. Recently, several have been involved in shootings and other serious crimes; moreover there is no state oversight to test products being sold and assure they do not contain pesticides, herbicides, or that they are not laced with other drugs.

“Unregulated pot shops attract criminals involved with other illicit drugs and are often the catalyst for violent crime, property crime and financial crime that affect us all. Products sold at unlicensed cannabis facilities are cultivated and manufactured using processes which may be harmful to consumers and are often marketed toward children,” warns Sgt. Mark Knierim.

He adds, “The Sheriff's Department is committed to the safety of our communities through enforcement of these illegal operations. We listen to community concerns.”

If you have information about the illegal sale or cultivation of marijuana within the Sheriff's jurisdiction, you can contact them using one of these methods:

• Call your local Sheriff's patrol station. For a list of locations, visit: https://www.sdsheriff.gov/bureaus/law-enforcement-services-bureau/patrol-stations

• Call the Sheriff's non-emergency line: (858) 565-5200

• Submit a tip through San Diego County Crime Stoppers: visit: www.sdcrimestoppers.org or call (888) 580-8477

• Email the Sheriff's Webmaster: sdsheriff.webmaster@sdsheriff.gov

The Sheriff's Department values its partnership with the community and encourages you to continue helping to keep our neighborhoods safe. Report suspicious activity to your local law enforcement agency.