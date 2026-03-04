Sheriff warns of spike in vehicle thefts of Jeeps by reprogramming key fobs after pursuit and crash in East County

East County News Service

March 4, 2026 (San Diego’s East County) – A suspect accused of stealing a Jeep Wrangler in Santee and crashing into parked cars near Parkway Plaza in El Cajon following a pursuit has been arrested and is hospitalized with serious injuries.

According to Detective Damon Chandler, deputies from the Santee Sheriff’s Station responded to a report that the 2020 Jeep Wrangler had been stolen from Molina Road in Santee early this morning, shortly after 1 a.m. The vehicle was later spotted traveling eastbound on Woodside Avenue.

“When deputies attempted a traffic stop, the driver failed to yield, leading to a short pursuit,” says Chandler. “The pursuit ended near North Magnolia Avenue and Fletcher Parkway in El Cajon when the suspect lost control and collided with several unoccupied parked vehicles.”

The suspect, Jesus Tizoc-Ocon, 18, sustained serious injuries and was transported to a hospital. He is in stable condition. Once he is released from the hospital, Tizoc-Ocon will be booked on charges of vehicle theft, evading a peace officer, and possession of burglary tools.

No deputies or community members were injured. The investigation is ongoing.

Law enforcement agencies across Southern California are seeing an increase in the theft of specific vehicles, including 2020 Jeep Wranglers, Gladiators and Jeep Rubicons. These stolen vehicles are often driven directly across the border to Mexico, making recovery difficult.

Auto thieves are using electronic devices to reprogram key fobs and steal newer push-to-start vehicles within minutes.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office encourages vehicle owners to use visible anti-theft devices such as steering wheel locks and park in well-lit areas or within view of cameras whenever possible.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Santee Sheriff's Station at (619) 956-4000.