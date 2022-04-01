SOCAL GROCERY STORE WORKERS OVERWHELMINGLY RATIFY NEW CONTRACT WITH RALPHS & ALBERTSONS/VONS/PAVILIONS

Over 47,000 supermarket employees impacted; deal includes significant wage increases, more hours, improved healthcare benefits and safety

East County News Service

April 14, 2022 (San Diego) -- Grocery store employees represented by seven UFCW Locals in Southern and Central California overwhelmingly voted to ratify a new three-year contract with Ralphs and Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions, averting a strike.

Wage increases include $4.25/hr. over the 3-year contract for most workers and some classifications will receive higher pay raises. Wage improvements for 2022 and 2023 will also apply to approximately 7,000 Food 4 Less workers per last year’s agreement negotiated with Kroger.

For Ralphs and Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions workers, the contract increases the minimum weekly hours of work for eligible part time employees from 24 to 28 hours and reduces the time required to move up the wage scale, which also means that more workers will receive their benefits sooner. This results in significant increases in take-home pay, as much as $3,000/year for some employees.

The new deal also improves dental and vision plans and protects pension benefits.

The contract includes provisions to establish health and safety committees at every grocery store. This will enable workers to have a say on safety and security issues in the stores to protect workers and customers.

“This new contract feels like we are finally taking a step in the right direction towards making grocery jobs a viable career option,” says Kim Sisson, a front-end supervisor for Vons in La Crescenta and a bargaining committee member

Erika Bentzen, a food clerk at a Thousand Oaks Ralphs, and also part of the bargaining team says: “We made history! This was the first time members were part of the negotiations and I believe it made a difference having us there. This is the best contract in the country and I am excited about the great progress we've made including our medical coverage.”

"We are pleased that this agreement allows us to put more money in our associates’ paychecks and secures healthcare and pension plans," said Robert Branton, Vice President of Operations at Ralphs, Fox 11 in Los Angeles reports.

This new agreement covers over 47,000 supermarket employees represented by UFCW Locals 8GS, 135, 324, 770, 1167, 1428, and 1442. These Locals are extended from Paso Robles to San Diego at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Full available details of the contract can be found on the ufcw770 website.