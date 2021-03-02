SOCIALLY DISTANCED SELFIES WITH THE EASTER BUNNY IN SANTEE MARCH 26

By Rebecca Jefferis Williamson

(Image courtesy of City of Santee)

March 2, 2021 (Santee) – The City of Santee will be offering socially distanced selfies with the Easter bunny on March 26 and reservations are required.

Family selfies, or children-only selfies, are offered as well as an at-home egg hunt kits for kids are included. The eggs will offer candy and other prizes and are $1.00 per kit, per child.

The event will be held March 26 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Santee Trolley Square Stage located at 9868 Mission Gorge Road.

Donations from Denny’s, Epic Wings, Rubio’s, Chick-fil-A, McDonalds, and Chili’s will be added to the at-home egg hunt kits.

While face coverings will be required in line, they can be removed for the selfies.

Time slots offered are: 5 – 6 p.m., 6 – 7 p.m., and 7 – 7:30 p.m. However, the City of Santee notes in its press release that families can arrive anytime during their reserved time slot.

For further information visit the website link: