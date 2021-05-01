SOUTHERN FIRE, EAST OF JULIAN, BURNS 1,200 ACRES IN 2 HOURS

Update 8 p.m. Cal Fire reports the fire is 5% contained.

East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts

Photo via SDG&E webcam

May 1, 2021 (Shelter Valley) -- A fire near Agua Caliente State Park, the "Southern Fire" in the community of Shelter Valley, has burned 1,200 acres.

Cal Fire reports that three structures have been destroyed. Around 500 people have been evacuated from Butterfield Ranch Campground.

An evacuation center has been set up at Agua Caliente County Park at 39555 Great Southern Overland Stage Route, Julian, CA 92036.

So Cal Air Ops reports that tankers were dispatched but are unable to drop fire retardant due to strong winds.

Parts of Great Overland Stage Route (S-2) may be closed in both directions. State Parks is manning a hard closure of S-2 at mile marker 30.

If you are asked to evacuate by fire or law enforcement, please do so immediately. Part of the fire was burning down a hill, misleadingly reducing the amount of smoke.

Be sure to understand and follow their directions of which evacuation route to take.

Butterfield Ranch residents were evacuated and told to drive south. Nearby residents should be prepared to evacuate, as SoCal Air Ops reports this will be an extended incident.

The San Diego Humane Society has been dispatched to assist with animal evacuations.