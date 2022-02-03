SPORTMIX DOG AND CAT FOODS RECALLED AFTER 28 DEATHS

East County News Service

December 31, 2020 (Washington D.C.) – Sportmix dog and cat foods have been recalled after 28 dogs died and at least 8 were sickened, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced yesterday. Tests found very high levels of aflatoxin, a toxin produced by mold on grains used in pet foods.

The products were sold through major retail stores and online nationwide.The Sportmix products are made by Midwestern Pet Foods. So far, nine lots are being recalled, but testing is being done to determine if more may also need to be recalled; ECM advises against using any Sportmix products.

These are the products recalled so far:

Sportmix Energy Plus

50 lb. bag:

Exp 03/02/22/05/L2

Exp 03/02/22/05/L3

Exp 03/03/22/05/L2

44 lb. bag:

Exp 03/02/22/05/L3

Sportmix Premium High Energy

50 lb. bag:

Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

44 lb. bag:

Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

Sportmix Original Cat

31 lb. bag:

Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

15 lb. bag:

Exp 03/03/22/05/L2

Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

Pet owners who have the recalled products should contact the company for further instructions or throw the products out in a way that children, pets and wildlife cannot access them.

Signs of aflatoxin poisoning include sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice and diarrhea. If your pet has symptoms of aflatoxin poisoning, contact a veterinarian immediately.

There is no evidence that pet owners who handle the products are at risk of aflatoxin poisoning, the FDA said.