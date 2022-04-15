SPRING VALLEY RISES: COMMUNITY FORUM APRIL 19

East County News Service

April 15, 2022 (Spring Valley) -- The Spring Valley Community Alliance is working to make Spring Valley greener, cleaner, healthier and safer. The Alliance is hosting a community forum on Tuesday, April 19 at 5:30 p.m. featuring two experts on community empowerment and revitalization who will share specific examples and resources that residents can use in Spring Valley and other communities. Folks are invited to attend and learn how to become agents of change in Spring Valley and surrounding communities.

This event will be held at the San Diego Youth Services Auditorium located at 3845 Spring Drive, Spring Valley, CA 91977.

More information can be found online at www.thesvca.org/events.

About the speakers:

Majora Carter (right) is an Urban revitalization strategist, MacArthur Fellow,Peabody Award winning broadcaster and Author of “Reclaiming your Community - You don’t have to move out of your neighborhood to live in a better one”. With her inspired ideas and fierce persistence, she managed to bring the South Bronx its first open-waterfront park in 60 years, and scored $1.25 million in federal funds for a greenway along the South Bronx waterfront. Her efforts to "green the ghetto" and how we all deserve clean air and open space has created a new way of talking about communities

Sade Burrell (left) is a Masters of Social Work graduate of the University of Southern California and an undergraduate of San Diego State University. Sade has dedicated many years to advocating and empowering audiences across the world with her heartfelt message of how to overcome obstacles while reaching for your purpose. She uses her enthusiasm and passion for life to encourage others. In addition to being an advocate for change and an inspirational speaker, Sade is also the author of “What Are You Reaching For?” a book that focuses on how to overcome obstacles while prioritizing your purpose.