SPRING VALLEY TEEN MUSICIAN BAXTER SIMPSON TO PERFORM AT COUNTY FAIR JUNE 17

By Scott Simpson

June 8, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) -- East County teen musician Baxter Simpson is one of the primetime acts scheduled for June 17th at this year's San Diego County Fair. Simpson will perform his mix of rock and pop from 8:00 to 9:00 p.m. on the Garden Show Stage.

The 16-year-old singer and guitar player frequently performs in San Diego at Seaport Village and One Paseo. Simpson started playing open mic nights at local coffee shops in 2017. He has played venues throughout California, from the historic Alameda Theater to the Northstar Resort in Lake Tahoe. Simpson's music has also been featured in Boys Life magazine.