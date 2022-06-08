SPRING VALLEY TEEN MUSICIAN BAXTER SIMPSON TO PERFORM AT COUNTY FAIR JUNE 17

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

By Scott Simpson 

June 8, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) -- East County teen musician Baxter Simpson is one of the primetime acts scheduled for June 17th at this year's San Diego County Fair. Simpson will perform his mix of rock and pop from 8:00 to 9:00 p.m. on the Garden Show Stage.  

The 16-year-old singer and guitar player frequently performs in San Diego at Seaport Village and One Paseo. Simpson started playing open mic nights at local coffee shops in 2017. He has played venues throughout California, from the historic Alameda Theater to the Northstar Resort in Lake Tahoe. Simpson's music has also been featured in Boys Life magazine.

In addition to music, he is also an award-winning documentary filmmaker. He currently attends the Coronado School of the Arts at Coronado High School. He previously attended College Preparatory Middle School in Spring Valley.

 


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon