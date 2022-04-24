Source: St. Madeleine Sophie's Center

April 24, 2022 (El Cajon) - St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center (SMSC), a nonprofit organization that serves individuals with developmental disabilities, will hold its 21st Morning Glory Brunch on Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The brunch will be hosted at SMSC’s Garden and Aquatics Center, located at 2119 E. Madison Ave, El Cajon, CA 92019.

The Morning Glory Brunch will feature a fun afternoon of over 20 exciting food and beverage options, live music, shopping, and also experience SMSC’s signature Frog Race. Guests can participate in the fundraiser by purchasing plastic frogs to enter the race. Prices for race entry are $50 for a single frog, $100 for three frogs, $150 for a family of five frogs, $300 for a group of eight frogs, and $500 for an army of 15 frogs with $3,500 in cash prizes to be won.

Tickets for the 21st Annual Morning Glory Brunch are $100 per individual or $250 for a couple’s package which includes two tickets and three frogs entered into the Frog Race. Tickets can be purchased online at https://stmsc.org/2022-morning-glory-brunch/. There are also various sponsorship opportunities available. Please email events@stmsc.org for more information.

“We are very excited for this year’s Morning Glory Brunch,” said Debra Emerson, Chief Executive Officer of St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center. “The funds raised from this event will go towards our beautiful Garden and Aquatics program that provides memorable social and recreational experiences for our students, while also providing physical and mental skills, increasing self-esteem and personal accomplishments, and building a strong sense of community.”

Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy bites and sips from local businesses, including Dream Dinners, Froviche, La Mesa Brigantine, Terra American Bistro, IQue BBQ, Herm & Herm Grilling, and Submarina. Entertainment performances include Gin ‘NTonix, a local high-octane quartet, and a fun cooking demonstration from a talented chef for guests to watch. There will also be a boutique shopping experience featuring items from Be Boutique, Designs by Eileen, Sophie's Gallery, Sophie's Garden, Premier Designs Jewelry, Soap Designs by Sydney, and Satori Designs.

St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center is a nonprofit organization that serves more than 400 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities through nationally recognized, innovative programs. Its mission is to educate and empower individuals with developmental disabilities to realize their full potential. Developmental disabilities include autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy and other cognitive disorders for which there are no cures.

About St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center:

St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center (SMSC) is a nonprofit organization in El Cajon, CA, educates and empowers individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to realize their full potential. Founded in 1966 by the Society of the Sacred Heart, the Center first focused on pre-school children with developmental disabilities. When public schools began to assume that role in the early 1970s, SMSC shifted its focus to adults with developmental disabilities. Today, SMSC provides work training and social experiences that encourage students to become well-rounded, contributing members of the greater community. The Center also strives to educate the community about the realities of developmental disabilities, such as Down syndrome, autism, and cerebral palsy. It employs over 120 staff members and is served by more than 150 dedicated volunteers. A fleet of some 45 paratransit vans and buses transports students between home, campus, and work sites, five days a week. For more information, visit www.stmsc.org.