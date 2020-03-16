STABBING IN UNINCORPORATED EL CAJON

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this
East County News Service
 
March 16, 2020 (El Cajon) – A suspect in a full-face motorcycle helmet reportedly followed a man into an apartment complex at 325 E. Bradley Ave. in unincorporated El Cajon on Sunday morning, then stabbed the victim in the chest. The suspect fled in a gold sedan, traveling east on Bradley.
 
Deputies from the Lakeside Sheriff’s substation responded to a radio call reporting the assault with a deadly weapon at 11:30 a.m.  

The victim was transported to a local trauma hospital and is expected to survive his injury; however, his current condition is unknown, says sergeant Paul Bonanno.
 
Detectives from the Sheriff's Lakeside Substation are continuing the investigation. 
 

Hot Coupons

Weddings in East County

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon

International Student Exchange