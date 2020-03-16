STABBING IN UNINCORPORATED EL CAJON

East County News Service East County News Service

March 16, 2020 (El Cajon) – A suspect in a full-face motorcycle helmet reportedly followed a man into an apartment complex at 325 E. Bradley Ave. in unincorporated El Cajon on Sunday morning, then stabbed the victim in the chest. The suspect fled in a gold sedan, traveling east on Bradley.

Deputies from the Lakeside Sheriff’s substation responded to a radio call reporting the assault with a deadly weapon at 11:30 a.m.

The victim was transported to a local trauma hospital and is expected to survive his injury; however, his current condition is unknown, says sergeant Paul Bonanno.