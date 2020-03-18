STORES OFFER SPECIAL SHOPPING HOURS FOR SENIORS

By Miriam Raftery

March 18, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – To help keep vulnerable senior citizens safe from COVID-19, some grocery and retail stores locally are offering special seniors-only shopping hours.

Baron’s Market has extended its senior hour for those age 65 and up daily from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., after an overwhelming response Tuesday when it initially had only a half hour. Baron’s has locations in Alpine here in East County, as well as Rancho Bernardo, North Park and Point Loma in San Diego County.

Shoppers under age 65 may shop from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The early hour for seniors only allows for extra sanitizing and enables seniors to shop when the store is cleanest. Find addresses and details at http://www.baronsmarket.com.

Target is offering special hours each Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at all of its local locations including La Mesa, El Cajon, Spring Valley, and College Avenue for seniors and vulnerable guests, such as those with compromised immune systems. Stores will close earlier, at 9 p.m., to allow for deep cleaning.