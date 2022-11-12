STORM RUNOFF BRINGS HAZARDS TO LOCAL BEACHES

East County News Service

November 12, 2022 (San Diego) - The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality (DEHQ) is warning of risks at all beaches from the Mexican border north to Carlsbad due to urban runoff from rainfall, which can cause bacteria levels to rise in ocean and bay waters. Swimming, surfing, diving and other water contact should be avoided for 72 hours after the storm.

Hard closures are in effect for some beaches, while advisories are in effect for others. See details below.

New Beach Management Actions :

Closure – 300 feet north and south of Encina Creek at Carlsbad State Beach

The water contact closure currently in place for Encina Creek at Carlsbad State Beach changed. The revised closure area extends 300 feet north and south of Encina Creek. Avoid water contact in the closure area due to sewage impacts.

On-going Beach Management Actions:

General Rain Advisory

DEHQ has issued a General Rain Advisory for all coastal beaches and bays due to recent rainfall. Beachgoers are advised that rain brings urban runoff, which can cause bacteria levels to rise significantly in ocean and bay waters, especially near storm drains, creeks, rivers, and lagoon outlets, and may cause illness. Water contact such as swimming, surfing and diving should be avoided during rain and for 72 hours following the rain event.

Closure – Tijuana Slough, Imperial Beach, Silver Strand, and Coronado Shorelines

​ The ocean shoreline from the International Border to the north end of Coronado Municipal Beach will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact.

Advisory - Children’s Pool in La Jolla, Campland in Mission Bay, La Jolla Cove, and Tidelands Park in Coronado

The above beaches remain under advisory. Beach goers are advised that bacteria levels have exceeded State health standards and may cause illness.

For updates on beach advisory and closure information, please visit www.sdbeachinfo.com or call the 24-hr. hotline at (619) 338-2073.

