SUPER BOWL SUNDAY: LAKE JENNINGS OFFERS FREE BOAT LAUNCHES

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

East County News Service

January 31, 2023 (Lakeside) – If you’re not a fan of football, Lake Jennings is offering you a quiet alternative to cheer about: on Super Bowl Sunday, February 12, the lake is offering free boat launches. If you do want to watch the big game, you can take in some early morning fishing before kick-off

If you don’t own a boat, rowboats, motor boats, kayaks and paddle boats are all available for rent. Kayaks have multiple rod holders and a compartment to hold tackle and snacks.

Lake Jennings, located in Lakeside just off I-8 at the Lake Jennings exit, will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday. The lake will be freshly stocked with 2,000 pounds of rainbow trout, so you can savor your morning catch in a post-Super Bowl fish fry after the big game.

For more information, visit www.lakejennings.org.

 


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon