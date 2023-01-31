SUPER BOWL SUNDAY: LAKE JENNINGS OFFERS FREE BOAT LAUNCHES

East County News Service

January 31, 2023 (Lakeside) – If you’re not a fan of football, Lake Jennings is offering you a quiet alternative to cheer about: on Super Bowl Sunday, February 12, the lake is offering free boat launches. If you do want to watch the big game, you can take in some early morning fishing before kick-off

If you don’t own a boat, rowboats, motor boats, kayaks and paddle boats are all available for rent. Kayaks have multiple rod holders and a compartment to hold tackle and snacks.

Lake Jennings, located in Lakeside just off I-8 at the Lake Jennings exit, will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday. The lake will be freshly stocked with 2,000 pounds of rainbow trout, so you can savor your morning catch in a post-Super Bowl fish fry after the big game.

For more information, visit www.lakejennings.org.