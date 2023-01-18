SUSPECT IN ALVARADO AREA PHARMACY STABBING IS FATALLY SHOT BY SAN DIEGO POLICE OFFICER IN CREST

By Miriam Raftery

Photos by Viktoria Voragen

January 18, 2023 (San Diego’s East County) – A man suspected of fatally stabbing a woman at a pharmacy in the College area was shot and killed by San Diego Police at a home in Crest yesterday.

San Diego Police Department (SDPD) responded to a call shortly after 4 p.m. reporting a stabbing in the 5500 block of Reservoir Drive near Alvarado Hospital Medical Center. Officers found a woman with multiple stab wounds. She was not breathing and was taken to a hospital, where despite CPR efforts, she died.

10 News reports that SDPD has indicated that a preliminary investigation found that “it appears the suspect and victim were either co-owners or employees of the business where this incident occurred.” It is not yet known why the suspect attacked the victim.

SDPD officers found the suspect, 77, at his home in the 800 block of La Cresta Blvd. in the Crest neighborhood in unincorporated El Cajon. After an altercation between officers and the suspect, bean bags were deployed but proved ineffective, the San Diego Sheriff’s department told 10 News.

According to Sheriff’s officials, the suspect “reached for what appeared to be a shotgun from inside his vehicle” and was shot by two SDPD officers around 5 p.m. yesterday. Despite life-saving efforts, the suspect died at the scene.

Names of the suspect and victim have been withheld pending notification of family.