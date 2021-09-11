SUSPECT ARRESTED AFTER FATAL SHOOTING AT MOTEL IN LA MESA

By Miriam Raftery

September 11, 2021 (La Mesa) – A fatal shooting outside the Heritage Inn in La Mesa last night prompted a search of the area that resulted in capture of a suspect. Lorenzo Djuane Bogus was transported to the La Mesa Police Station and was later booked into San Diego County Jail on a murder charge.

La Mesa Police responded around 9:38 p.m. to several 9-1-1- calls reporting multiple gunshots at Heritage Inn, located at 7851 Fletcher Parkway.

“Responding officers arrived within four minutes and located one gunshot victim lying in the parking lot on the east side of the motel,” according to a press release issued by LMPD Lt. Greg Runge. “The victim, a 32-year-old male guest of the motel, was unresponsive and had gunshot wounds to the chest, neck, and head. Officers administered CPR to the victim until paramedics arrived. Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Several witnesses to the shooting provided a description of the suspect and his direction of travel. Responding officers, with the assistance of the San Diego Police Department’s ABLE helicopter, detained the suspect in the 7900 block of Parkway Drive. A San Diego Sheriff’s Department tracking dog also located a firearm in the same area, Runge says.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin. There is no further information regarding a known motive for the shooting.





This case has been assigned to the La Mesa Police Department’s Investigations Division. If anyone has information regarding this crime, they are asked to contact the La Mesa Police Department at (619) 667-1400 or lamesatips@cityoflamesa.us. You can also also call Crime Stoppers’ anonymous toll-free tip line (888) 580-TIPS (or visit www.sdcrimestoppers.com). You can remain anonymous, and be eligible for a Crime Stoppers reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.