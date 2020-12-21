SUSPECT ARRESTED, CHARGED WITH MURDER OF MAN AT LAKE MURRAY SHOPPING CENTER

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: Di'Marcus Lavonne Mayes, murder victim, courtesy of his family via LMPD

December 21, 2020 (La Mesa) – La Mesa Police today announced the arrest of Alexander Cesar Nghiem of San Diego. He is charged with murder of Di’Marcus Lavonne Mayes, 29, who was shot multiple times in his upper torso on December 11th.

La Mesa Police responded to calls reporting gunshots in the parking lot of the Marketplace at Lake Murray Village, 5600 Lake Murray Boulevard. Officers found Mayes unresponsive and performed CPR and other medical aid until medics arrived.

The victim could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to his Facebook page, Mayes was a father, a musician, and CEO of Truth ENT.

Detecitves arrested Nghiem outside his residence in San Diego. He has been booked into the San Diego County Jail.

Detectives are still currently investigating the incident. If you have any information on this incident or witnessed the shooting, please contact the La Mesa Police Department at (619) 667-1400 or the Crime Stoppers’ anonymous toll-free tip line (888) 580-TIPS (or www.sdcrimestoppers.com).