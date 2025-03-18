TASTE OF LAKESIDE APRIL 8; SAVOR FOODS FROM 10 RESTAURANTS TO SUPPORT THE MAINE AVENUE REVITALIZATION

East County News Service

March 18, 2025 (Lakeside) -- The Maine Avenue Revitalization Association (M.A.R.A.) invites you to the Taste of Lakeside, its upcoming fundraise on April 8 from 5-8 p.m. This event brings together ten local restaurants, including Cali-Stack, Ranch House, Octavio's, East Bound, Yogurt Barn, The Parks, Caffeine Queens, and the VFW, offering attendees the opportunity to sample their culinary delights.

To prevent overcrowding at any single location, participants will receive one of four maps. This will ensure a pleasant and enjoyable evening of food and fun. A $30 donation grants access to the event, including a lanyard to be presented at each participating restaurant.

Tickets may be purchased from a M.A.R.A. member, Mary's Donuts, or the Lakeside Historical Society on Saturdays. A QR code is also provided at the bottom of the flyer for convenient ticket purchase. All funds raised will directly support Downtown Historic Lakeside.