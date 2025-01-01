Tea by the Sea January 17 at the Marine Room to benefit St. Madeleine Sophie’s

Photo by Miriam Raftery: View of waves crashing against window at the Marine Room

January 1, 2025 (El Cajon) -- St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center (SMSC), a nonprofit organization in El Cajon dedicated to educating and empowering individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will host its 13th annual Tea by the Sea event on Saturday, January 17 from 11:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the elegant Marine Room in La Jolla (2000 Spindrift Drive).

Set against the Marine Room’s breathtaking oceanfront backdrop, guests will enjoy an afternoon of traditional tea service complemented by signature cocktails, assorted bites and hors d’oeuvres, live music, opportunity drawings, and shopping from Sophie’s Gallery. Guests are encouraged to attend in their favorite tea-time attire. Gentlemen are welcome.

Proceeds benefit the Sophie’s Gallery and Art Program in Downtown El Cajon, a space where adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities can explore their creativity while working in a professional art environment alongside friends. Artists work in a variety of media including mosaics, painting, jewelry design, weaving, quilting, printmaking, and more.

All classes are led by instructors who teach techniques, help with research materials, and inspire their artists to excel. Artwork created at the studio is displayed and sold in the gallery and gift shop, with artists receiving 40% of each sale and the remaining 60% reinvested to support materials, supplies, and operating

This year’s celebration will honor Sister Virginia Rodee, RSCJ and proudly recognizes Maureen King, Angel Kleinbub, and Barbara Menard as Honorary Chairs. Limited seating is available, and valet parking is included.

Tickets are available now starting at $170 per guest. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit teabythesea.org. For sponsorship opportunities, please contact 619-442-5129 (ext. 115) or events@stmsc.org.

St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center in El Cajon educates and empowers individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to realize their full potential. Founded in 1966 by the Society of the Sacred Heart, the Center first focused on pre-school children with developmental disabilities. When public schools began to assume that role in the early 1970s, SMSC shifted its focus to adults with developmental disabilities.

Today, SMSC provides work training and social experiences that encourage students to become well-rounded, contributing members of the greater community. The Center also strives to educate the community about the realities of developmental disabilities, such as Down syndrome, autism, and cerebral palsy. A fleet of paratransit vans and buses transports students between home, campus, and work sites, five days a week.

For more information, visit www.stmsc.org.