TENTATIVE AGREEMENT REACHED BETWEEN UFCW AND ALBERTSONS/VONS/PAVILIONS AND RALPHS

East County News Service

April 5, 2022 (San Diego) - A tentative agreement was reached by the bargaining committee representing seven UFCW Locals across southern California and Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, and Ralphs.

“Once our members have had an opportunity to review and vote, we will release more information on this historic and transformational deal. Nothing is final until our members decide,” a press release from the union locals reads. “We are incredibly proud of our essential grocery members, whose hard work and determination to stand together, and willingness to fight for what they deserve, has made this agreement possible.”

This will be the groups’ only comment until members have voted.