THREE ARRESTED IN CONNECTION TO STABBING IN SPRING VALLEY

Source: San Diego County Sheriff

April 19, 2022 (Spring Valley) - Three people are under arrest in connection with a stabbing in Spring Valley.It happened on Monday, April 18 just before 10:00 p.m. near a fast food restaurant in the 8700 block of Jamacha Boulevard.

Deputies with the Rancho San Diego Sheriff's Station responded to the scene after receiving a call about a stabbing. They found a man bleeding on the ground. The 32-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries to his head and chest.

Witnesses told deputies there was a verbal argument and then three people started attacking the victim, punching, kicking and stabbing him. The suspects then drove away from the scene heading towards SR-125.

Deputies searched the area and detained two people whom witnesses identified as the suspects in the attack. Cutie Real was arrested and a 16-year-old girl was booked into Juvenile Hall. It is the policy of the Sheriff's Department not to release identifying information about underage suspects.

Later in the evening, deputies responded to a suspicious call and contacted a man who matched the description of the third suspect. Edgar Rolando Gallo was arrested and booked into San Diego Central Jail.

Gallo, Real and the teenager are all facing felony charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy.