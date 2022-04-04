TIME TO TOUR SOFI STADIUM? THINK NFL, CHRISTMAS PARTIES TO THE 2028 SUMMER OLYMPICS

Photos and story by Rebecca Jefferis Williamson

April 4, 2022 (Inglewood, CA) -- Imagine having to “flip the merchandise” in SoFi Stadium’s shops in one day to accommodate a Los Angeles Rams’ game one day, and then the next day --- a Los Angeles Chargers’ game. Hello ram horns; goodbye lightning bolts!

According to a SoFi Stadium tour guide, that is exactly what they do when the football games are back-to-back. Sofi is only one of two facilities that share a pair of NFL teams. The other is MetLife Stadium home to the New York Jets and the New York Giants.

If you are curious to see the sports and entertainment complex where the former San Diego Chargers now play, which opened September 8, 2020, you can buy a ticket to tour SoFi off the stadium’s website. Or the next time El Cajon’s Daytripper Tours offer a trip, you can utilize their company.

Daytripper Tours offered multiple bus tours up to the stadium in the last several months.

Included in the tour is time on the field to kick a field goal or throw a football, a chance to visit the Los Angeles Rams' locker room and the Los Angeles Chargers’ press room, visit clubs, suites and much more.

The 70,240 (which can be expanded to over 100,240) seat state-of-the-art stadium will also offer up concerts and entertainment.

(Photo - right- tour guests "running" the tunnel)

Just how stunning is the stadium?

“It’s an awesome experience,” said El Cajon resident Cherie Bloodworth. Bloodworth, who took the Daytripper Tour up to Sofi, marveled at the technology and the indoor/outdoor feel to the stadium.

SoFi Stadium came in at a price of $5 billion according to Daytripper Tours’ tour guide Christina Koohmarey.

(Photo - left Justin Herbert's locker)

To purchase tour tickets directly from SoFi Stadium visit: https://am.ticketmaster.com/ lased/tours .