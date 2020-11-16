TIPS FOR SAFER HOLIDAY SHOPPING AND SUPORTING LOCAL STORES AMID A PANDEMIC

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: Creative Commons via Bing

November 16, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – How can you support struggling retailers and local nonprofits while also minimizing risk during the 2020 holiday season, with the COVID-19 pandemic raging?

Here are several options to keep the "merry" in your holiday season and/or keep the "jingle" in local stores.

Choose local stores with curbside pickup options to minimize contact.

Place an online order with a local retailer for shipping directly to your door.

If you visit a mall, consider an outdoor mall such as Grossmont Center in La Mesa or Viejas Outlets Center in Alpine for better air circulation.

Avoid Black Friday: Many larger stores are offering extended sales over multiple weeks this year to avoid post-Thanksgiving crowding and allow for social distancing.

If you’re at high risk from COVID-19, ask a friend or neighbor to pickup items for you when they go shopping.

Give gift cards to local restaurants, retailers, wineries, theaters or other area businesses to help sustain them during limited operations due to COVID-19.

Shop online at Smile.Amazon.com, where you can choose a local nonprofit to support with every Amazon purchase. (You can choose East County Media to support East County Magazine and East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts.)

Make hand-made or home-cooked gifts to avoid leaving home.

Parkway Plaza is offering virtual Santa visits, so your children can share their wishes safely online. The El Caon regional shopping mall also has in-person Santa visits, with social distancing (no sitting on Santa’s lap).

Time your in-person shopping trips for off-hours, preferably first thing in the morning, after stores have sanitized overnight.

Wash hands or use hand sanitizer after shopping and after wrapping gifts.






