Trump ramps up bullying and censorship efforts against media

By G. A. McNeeley

September 20, 2025 (Washington D.C.) -- Since taking office in January, President Donald Trump has been waging an aggressive campaign against the media, unlike any in modern U.S. history, according to PBS News . Those efforts have included lawsuits against major media outlets, threats to yank broadcast licenses of networks that cover him unfavorably, calling for removal of late-night comedians who criticize MAGA, and ending funding of public broadcasting including PBS and NPR.

Trump recently threatened to have the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) cancel broadcast licenses of TV stations that he perceives as “against” him. Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr has made similar threats, including during a CNBC interview. Legal scholars say the U.S. Constitution's first amendment, which protects free speech, should prevent the FCC from revoking licences over political disagreements, though the current Supreme Court has recently issued rulings overturning other rights long deemed constitutionally protected.

On Wednesday, September 17, Trump celebrated ABC’s suspension of Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show, after the comedian made remarks about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk that criticized the president’s MAGA movement.

Trump also filed a lawsuit against The New York Times, alleging defamation, and accusing the outlet of being a “virtual mouthpiece” for the Democratic Party, according to CNN . Trump’s $15 billion lawsuit is the latest example of what First Amendment experts have described as a presidential strategy to silence critical news coverage and curb free speech by filing nuisance lawsuits.

However, on Friday, September 19, U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday threw out Trump’s lawsuit, calling it an undignified public relations exercise meant to “rage against an adversary,” rather than present a well-reasoned legal case, according to POLITICO.

The aftermath of suspension of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

During his monologue on Monday, September 15, Kimmel said "we hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” according to NPR

The accused assassin grew up in a conservative, religious family that posted gun-toting photos of themselves, leading to early reports that he was conservative. His grandmother called the entire family “MAGA.” However, later reports revealed that he had grown to criticize Kirk for “hateful” remarks, particularly against the LGBTQ community. The young alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, reportedly had a transgender roommate and had evolved his views on some issues. It is unclear when Kimmel’s monologue on these issues was written.

The FBI reportedly has thus far found no ties between Robinson and any left-wing groups, NBC reports.

Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday, September 17, to make fun of Kimmel's ratings, while also throwing some shots at Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon, according to USA TODAY.

“Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED,” Trump said on Truth Social . “Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible. That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! President DJT”

ABC said on Wednesday, September 17, that it will indefinitely stop airing "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" after the late-night host's comments about Kirk's assassination came under harsh criticism from the head of the Federal Communications Commission, according to USA TODAY.

Hours before the suspension of Kimmel’s show, Brendan Carr, chairman of The FCC, publicly suggested that Kimmel had contributed to a “concerted effort to try to lie to the American people,” according to MSNBC

Carr underscored the FCC’s control over the broadcast licenses issued to local stations using public airwaves, and he said that regulated entities like ABC could “do this the easy way or the hard way: These companies can find ways to change conduct and take action, frankly, on Kimmel, or there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead,” according to MSNBC

America's late-night TV hosts rallied behind fellow comedian Kimmel, after his show was suspended by ABC. Colbert began a recent episode by saying "we are all Jimmy Kimmel," and said the star's removal was a "blatant assault on freedom of speech,” according to BBC

Meyers declared it was "a privilege and honour to call Jimmy Kimmel my friend,” according to BBC . Fallon and Jon Stewart tackled the free speech issue by doing satirical sketches in which they were apparently forced to praise Donald Trump.

Kimmel became the second late-night comedian with a history of criticizing Trump to lose their show this year. CBS canceled Stephen Colbert’s show, after he had criticized the network’s settlement of a lawsuit filed by Trump over its editing of a “60 Minutes” interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris,” according to PBS News

CBS said the decision was made for financial reasons. However, the suspension of Kimmel’s show has highlighted the president’s broader efforts to pressure journalists, media companies, comedians, commentators, and others to align with his views.

Trump Sued The New York Times, but it Quickly Fell Apart

The NYT immediately signaled that it would fight the suit, but the Committee to Protect Journalists observed that “these types of defamation suits send a chilling message and can entangle news media in time-consuming and costly legal processes,” according to CNN

The 85-page lawsuit reads like a pro-Trump op-ed, with page after page of gushing praise for the president, and repeated references to lawsuits he’s filed against other media outlets.

“The Times has betrayed the journalistic ideals of honesty, objectivity, and accuracy that it once professed,” it states , while also accusing The NYT of being “a leading, and unapologetic, purveyor of falsehoods against President Trump,” according to The Guardian.

The lawsuit also accuses The NYT, as well as other “legacy media” regarded as opponents, of engaging in election interference, by pointing to the paper’s decision to endorse Democratic Nominee Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election.

On Monday, September 15, Trump accused The NYT of making false statements about him, his family, and his businesses on Truth Social . He also referred to the filing of the suit in federal court in Tampa, Florida, a “great honor,” according to CNN.

However, Trump’s legal team will have a hard time proving the charges leveled in the lawsuit. In order for public figures like Trump to win a libel lawsuit, he must show “actual malice,” which means the defendants either knew the statements were false, or acted with reckless disregard for their truth.

“This lawsuit has no merit,” The NYT said in a statement, according to CNN . “It lacks any legitimate legal claims and instead is an attempt to stifle and discourage independent reporting. The New York Times will not be deterred by intimidation tactics. We will continue to pursue the facts without fear or favor.”

Additionally, NYT publisher A.G. Sulzberger spent the past year drawing attention to what he calls the “anti-press playbook” being deployed by “aspiring strongmen” around the world, according to CNN. He said in a speech that part of the playbook is to “exploit the civil courts to impose financial pressure” and “punish independent journalists.

“As every lawyer knows (or is presumed to know), a complaint is not a public forum for vituperation and invective,” Merryday said, referring to Trump’s 85-page lawsuit according to POLITICO . “A complaint is not a megaphone for public relations or a podium for a passionate oration at a political rally or the functional equivalent of the Hyde Park Speakers’ Corner.”

Merryday gave Trump’s attorneys 28 days to refile the lawsuit, and ordered it to be limited to 40 pages, saying Trump must follow the rules requiring complaints to be clear and precise. He said the lawsuit, if it proceeds, must do so in “a professional and dignified manner.”

Even More Examples of Trump Trying to Censor the Media

The president’s filing against The NYT cited previous examples of lawsuits brought by Trump’s lawyers against Disney’s ABC News and Paramount Global’s CBS News, which resulted in multimillion-dollar settlements by both companies, much to the chagrin of other media outlets, according to CNN

Journalism advocacy groups warn that by settling, rather than defending themselves against Trump in court, ABC and CBS are emboldening him to keep up his legal campaign.

Trump is also currently suing The Wall Street Journal, and the reporters who wrote a story about a collection of letters gifted to Jeffrey Epstein, according to CNN.

The lawsuit against The NYT repeats the charge that The WSJ “falsely” claimed that Trump “authored, drew, and signed a card to wish the late -- and utterly disgraced -- Epstein a happy fiftieth birthday,” according to CNN . Trump continues to claim it’s a hoax.

Back in July, The House approved The Trump Administration’s decision to rescind $9 billion in previously allocated funds, including $1.1 billion for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting -- which cut all federal support for NPR, PBS and their member stations -- and about $7 billion in foreign aid, according to NPR . The Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which funds NPR and PBS, announced August 1 that it was shutting down, forcing local station as as KPBS in San Diego to rely entirely on other funding sources.

Trump’s team also filed a libel lawsuit against The NYT, in relation to an opinion article concerning Russian interference during the 2016 U.S. election. It was dismissed on the grounds of “protected speech,” according to The Guardian.

Trump has also sued the newspaper, and his estranged niece over a 2018 story about his family’s wealth and tax arrangements, describing it as an “insidious plot” to obtain his records. A New York judge threw out that case in 2023.