TWO DEAD IN FIERY ROLLOVER ON I-8

By Miriam Raftery
July 10, 2020 (Jacumba) -- A fiery vehicle rollover near the In-Ko-Pah brake check in Jacumba Hot Springs on Interstate 8 yesterday afternoon claimed the life of two patients and injured a third.
Cal Fire and the California Highway Patrol responded to the accidents. First responders rescued two patients from the wreckage, both with major injuries. One was transported via air ambulance to a hospital Cal fire reports, but the other died at the scene, according to Cal Fire. A third victim was found dead in the vehicle.
Jacumba Crash