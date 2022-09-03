TWO WEEKENDS OF POWWOWS

By Miriam Raftery

September 3, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – This weekend, the Barona Band of Mission Indians hosts its 50th annual powwow September 2-4. Next weekend, the Sycuan Powwow will be held September 9-11. Each powwow commences on Friday night, continuing through the weekend.

The powwows includes dancing, birdsinging and drumming competitions that draw participants from Native American tribes across North America, as well as Native American arts and crafts vendors, foods and more.

For schedules and details, visit these links:

Barona Powwow: https://www.facebook.com/CaliforniaPowWows2022/photos/gm.5119752964751270/950456195671670/

Sycuan Powow: https://calendar.powwows.com/events/sycuan-pow-wow/