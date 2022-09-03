TWO WEEKENDS OF POWWOWS

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

By Miriam Raftery

September 3, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – This weekend, the Barona Band of Mission Indians hosts its 50th annual powwow September 2-4.  Next weekend, the Sycuan Powwow will be held September 9-11. Each powwow commences on Friday night, continuing through the weekend.

The powwows includes dancing, birdsinging and drumming competitions that draw participants from Native American tribes across North America, as well as Native American arts and crafts vendors, foods and more.

For schedules and details, visit these links:

Barona Powwow:  https://www.facebook.com/CaliforniaPowWows2022/photos/gm.5119752964751270/950456195671670/

Sycuan Powow:  https://calendar.powwows.com/events/sycuan-pow-wow/

 

 


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon