TYSON FOODS RECALLS READY-TO-EAT CHICKEN PRODUCTS SOLD NATIONWIDE DUE TO POSSIBLE LISTERIA CONTAMINATION

By Miriam Raftery

July 4, 2021 (Washington D.C.) – Before you serve up any chicken dishes for your Fourth of July feast, make sure you didn’t purchase any frozen, fully cooked chicken products recalled by Tyson Foods, Inc. The tainted products were shipped nationwide to major retailers and institutions including hospitals, nursing homes, restaurants, schools and military sites.

Today, the U.S. Department of Agricultural’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Tyson Foods, Inc. is recalling nearly 8.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The products are linked to at least one death and several illnesses to date. Federal investigators at the FSIS are working to determine if there are additional illnesses linked to these products.

The frozen, fully cooked chicken products were produced between December 26, 2020 and April 13. The products that are subject to recall are listed here. View the labels here. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-7089” on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Additional information on the investigation may be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems.

Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumer and institutional freezers. Consumers should not eat these products. Institutions should not serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.





