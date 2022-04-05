Band and LJMS appeal to the public to support Ukrainian relief efforts

East County News Service

April 5, 2022 (San Diego) - After some doubt about whether the band would be trapped in Ukraine by the Russian invasion, La Jolla Music Society (LJMS) is delighted to present the Ukrainian folk “ethno-chaos” group DakhaBrakha on April 22, 2022, at The Conrad in La Jolla.

Attendees will have the opportunity to donate to relief efforts in Ukraine or to directly support the band, whose members left families in Ukraine.

The band members, Marko Halanevych (vocals, goblet drum, tabla, didgeridoo, harmonica, accordion, cajón, jaw harp), Olena Tsybulska (vocals, percussion), Iryna Kovalenko (vocals, djembe, flute, buhay, piano, ukulele, zgaleyka, accordion), and Nina Garenetska (vocals, cello) were caught up in the war but were finally able to leave their country safely and are currently on tour in the U.S. “We’re glad to support them, as artists from the Ukraine and refugees from their homeland, and we hope their tour will help connect Americans more personally with the lives and culture of an unfairly attacked people,” added Rosenthal.

“All members of our band are safe, if not the majority of Ukrainians,” Halanevych and Tsybulska said in a recent statement posted to Facebook. “Our country is firmly opposed to Russian aggression. We protect our freedom and democracy. But your support and your understanding are very important to us. A platform has emerged, https://www.prorizne.org, where you can easily choose how to support. You can choose who you want to help—the Ukrainian army, injured children or doctors! We believe in you, in common sense and in victory! We are so grateful for your help!”

How you can help :

Attend the DakhaBrakha concert at The Conrad on April 22 and show your support for the band.

Go to https://www.prorizne.org/ and support one of the registered nonprofits on the ground in Ukraine.

Help the band members and their families directly through a fund set up by SFJAZZ: https://www.sfjazz.org/support/donations/dakhabrakha-fund/

This fund will remain active through April 27, with 100% of the funds going directly to the band to support their families during this crisis. This is not a 501(c)3.

Help spread the word with a social media post or email!

About DakhaBrakha

A sonic feast as well as a visual spectacle, Kyiv-based DakhaBrakha weaves ancient Ukrainian folk melodies into a subversive musical tapestry that embraces indie rock, pop, hip hop, the avant-garde, and traditional instrumentation from around the world. With a name (ДахаБраха) that translates as “give/take” in old Ukrainian, the quartet began over a decade ago as the musical component of avant-garde stage performances at the DAKH Theater in Kyiv, cementing their unique visual image and signature theatrics. In a recent story, The New York Times noted that for years, the band has ended its shows chanting, “Stop Putin! No war!” and that it has “long served as ambassadors for Ukrainian music and culture, at once preserving and transforming them.”

ABOUT LA JOLLA MUSIC SOCIETY

As one of Southern California’s leading presenters of premier performing arts, La Jolla Music Society contributes to San Diego’s cultural vitality year-round through a rich variety of presentations, including classical, jazz, global roots, contemporary music, and dance. In addition to robust educational programs and community outreach, La Jolla Music Society produces SummerFest, a four-week music festival featuring more than 80 world-class artists and ensembles performing eclectic concerts. For more information, visit www.LJMS.org, or call 858.459.3728.

La Jolla Music Society's 2021-22 season is supported by The Conrad Prebys Foundation, The City of San Diego Commission for Arts and Culture, Banc of California, The Lodge at Torrey Pines, ProtoStar Foundation, Vail Memorial Fund, ResMed Foundation, Bright Events Rentals, Ace Parking