UPCOMING CLOSURE OF BALLANTYNE STREET FOR CREEK RESTORATION AND BRIDGE WORK

Source: City of El Cajon

April 19, 2022 (El Cajon) - The City has begun a $2.8 million restoration project of Broadway Creek. Funded by grants, the project repairs the creek’s existing erosion and prevents future flood and erosion conditions.

Construction of the project requires the closure of Ballantyne Street, between Hart Drive and Broadway, for about two months. The closure will allow crews to widen the bridge and make needed street improvements. Through traffic will be detoured to Graves Avenue to the west.

Broadway Creek is in poor condition due to heavy erosion, overgrowth, invasive plants that increase the risk of flooding, poor water quality, degraded habitat, trash, and other pollution. Restoration of the creek will help reduce flooding and pollution and improve the habitat for local plants and animals along the creek.

The Broadway Creek flows into Forester Creek and then into the San Diego River. More specifically, water from Broadway Creek flows east to west along Broadway before turning north near Ballantyne Street and flowing into Forester Creek near Gillespie Field. Eventually, water in the channel makes its way to the ocean.

The City of El Cajon received generous grant funding from the California Department of Water Resources and the San Diego River Conservancy to improve the Broadway Creek in partnership with the San Diego River Park Foundation. To learn more, visit www.elcajon.gov/broadwaycreek.