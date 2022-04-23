U.S. SECRETARY OF EDUCATION NAMES ST. MARTIN OF TOURS ACADEMY A 2022 U.S. DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION GREEN RIBBON SCHOOL

East County News Service

Photo courtesy ECM news partner 10 News

April 23, 2022 (La Mesa) - The U.S. Department of Education announced today that St. Martin of Tours Academy in La Mesa, CA is among the 2022 U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools award honorees.

St. Martin of Tours Academy (SMA) is a Catholic elementary school serving 220 students in kindergarten through eighth grade from across San Diego County. Schoolwide learning expectations promote global awareness, concern for social justice, responsiveness to needs within the community, and respect for all of God’s creation. In 2015, SMA became the first Catholic elementary school in the nation to be declared a Fair Trade School, offering events and curriculum related to fair trade practices and replacing products on campus for global sustainability. In fact, it was their fair trade designation that put them at number one. SMA performs among the top 25% of similar buildings nationwide, based on ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager benchmarking. SMA invested in a rooftop solar system designed to supply all energy required for the school’s operations and participates in net energy metering that exports surplus clean energy to the grid. Landscaping on the school campus was replaced with drought tolerant native plants and rocks, reducing water consumption. Grounds feature bioswales, reused tree trunk stump seating, rain barrels, and downspouts that direct rainwater to fruit trees and the organic garden that K-5 classes maintain.

Students engage in STEM activities that explore the environment, climate change, sustainability, and ecosystems. They demonstrate their acquisition of subject material by engaging in “real-world” challenges on topics such as agriculture, ocean life, life cycles, building models, and water usage. Junior High students participated in a regional SeaPerch challenge, an underwater robotics program that teaches students how to build an underwater remotely operated vehicle. In partnership with the City of La Mesa and their local waste hauler, SMA composts food and yard waste. SMA also participates in local beach clean-ups twice a year.

“Congratulations to St. Martin of Tours Academy (SMA) located in my district for being selected as one of the 27 U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools! This prestigious national honor is truly commendable. I am proud of the educators and students at SMA for their enthusiasm to protect our environment and global sustainability,” said Assemblymember Dr. Akilah Weber who represents the City of La Mesa.

"The City of La Mesa is proud of St. Martin of Tours Academy for having received recognition from the U.S. Department of Education for its commitment to education and our environment. On behalf of the City and the entire City Council, I wish to congratulate St. Martin's for this great achievement." - Dr. Mark Arapostathis, Mayor, City of La Mesa

Across the country, 27 schools, five districts, and four postsecondary institutions are being honored for their innovative efforts to reduce environmental impact and utility costs, improve health and wellness, and ensure effective sustainability education. The honorees were named from a pool of candidates nominated by 19 states. A report with highlights on the 36 honorees can be found here.