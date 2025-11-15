USDA Secretary Says SNAP Recipients Will Have To Reapply For Benefits

Additionally, President Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” provisions could kick millions out of the program

By G. A. McNeeley





November 20 2025 (Washington D.C.) -- After disruptions in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits due to the federal shutdown, recipients have been anticipating getting benefits restored now that the shutdown has ended. But U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins previously told Newsmax on November 13 that the Trump Administration’s plan for all current SNAP recipients is to "have everyone reapply for their benefits,” in an attempt to prevent fraud, according to Newsweek.

Nearly 42 million low-income Americans who receive SNAP benefits will have to reapply for benefits under this planned overhaul of the program, which is a more intense, time-consuming and costly process than recertifying, according to USA Today.

Additionally, Rollins previously directed USDA staff during the recent shutdown to continue ushering states toward compliance with the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” which is projected to kick millions out of the nation’s largest anti-hunger program within the next few months, according to POLITICO.

Lawsuits filed over USDA demands that states share personal data

Newsweek reported that since the administration began in January, The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has requested all states to hand over personal information about SNAP recipients, including Social Security numbers and addresses.

On May 6, the USDA's Food and Nutrition Service wrote in a letter to state SNAP agency directors that it "will use the data it receives from processors to ensure program integrity, including by verifying the eligibility of benefit recipients" and "will ensure Americans in need receive assistance, while at the same time safeguarding taxpayer dollars from abuse."

Newsweek added that this has been met with legal action from numerous states who have refused to comply.

USA Today reported that during the Newsmax interview, Rollins also claimed that preliminary data from 29 states showed that more than 186,000 “deceased” individuals are “receiving a check” through SNAP.

However, Consumer Affairs reported that checks aren't even used within the SNAP program, because recipients get their funds on a debit card.

USA Today reported that Rollins wants to “make sure that everyone that’s taking a taxpayer-funded benefit” is “vulnerable” and “can’t survive without it.”

Not all SNAP fraud is intentional

Consumer Affairs reported that SNAP fraud can involve participants misrepresenting income, retailers trading benefits for cash, or criminals skimming EBT cards. But anti-hunger advocates argue the problem is far smaller than the administration claims.

SNAP fraud also occurs when incorrect information is submitted, such as misstated income, household size, or identity. Errors might be intentional, or arise merely from caseworker mistakes, outdated employer payroll data, or confusion over complex rules, Newsweek reported.

Consumer Affairs added that Rollins directing states to submit sensitive participant data is a request that’s being challenged in court.

Newsweek noted that state SNAP agencies already require recipients to recertify their details as often as every six months, and households are expected to report updates to their employment situation, income, and other personal information.

“Big Beautiful Bill” cuts safety net

The changes and provisions within that new law will represent the most significant cuts to the social safety net in decades, POLITICO reported. It all comes as low-income families are confronting stagnating wages that aren’t keeping up with the skyrocketing cost of living.

SNAP provides an average of just $6 per day to nearly 42 million people, and about 40 percent of them are children. Under the new law, parents and older Americans will be required to meet stricter work requirements, and states will eventually have to share in the cost of SNAP benefits, which could force further program cuts, according to the Congressional Budget Office. Tens of thousands of legal immigrants will also lose access to the program under the law.

POLITICO reported that states have already started notifying participants that they’ll be subject to tighter work requirements, setting up a three-month countdown for people to comply or lose benefits entirely.

Certain states, including California and New York, have waivers that lift work requirements in places with high unemployment rates, which are expected to slow the full impact. But, certain lawfully present immigrants are being notified that they are no longer eligible for SNAP, effective immediately.

Newsweek reports that an analysis from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, based on Congressional Budget Office projections, estimates that about 4 million people will see their SNAP benefits eliminated, or significantly reduced as a result of these changes. That includes children, seniors, veterans and individuals with disabilities, who depend on food assistance to afford basic nutrition.

Advocates warn of harmful impacts

Brittany Christenson, the CEO of AidKit, told Newsweek that the tightened restrictions overlook the realities facing many low-income households.

“For some SNAP recipients subject to these new rules, work requirements may be unrealistic, especially in rural areas and regions with high unemployment,” Christenson said. She added that many “face barriers beyond their control, including lack of transportation, caregiving responsibilities, or limited access to jobs.”

Adele LaTourette, the Assistant Vice President of Policy and Advocacy at the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, shared concerns with Newsweek about how the changes could affect children in households touched by the rules.

“One of the main concerns is that even if one adult in a household fails to meet the new work requirements, they could lose SNAP benefits for up to three years,” LaTourette said. “While the entire household would feel this impact, the reduction applies specifically to the noncompliant person’s benefits.”

In California, where over 5 million people use SNAP, California Department of Social Services Director Jennifer Troia said in a recent webinar that the state is still working through the new guidance. POLITICO reported.

“This is a priority for us,” Troia said. “We will move toward compliance with FNS guidance, while also balancing the need for accuracy and clarity.”

POLITICO reported that Naomi Steinberg, Vice President of Policy and Advocacy at HIAS, a Jewish nonprofit that assists refugees and asylum seekers, said that “while we are concerned about any person in this country going hungry needlessly, there is something spectacularly cruel about ripping out the safety net of people who came to this country who need just a little bit of time to get back on their feet and to begin to be able to contribute economically to this country.”

The HIAS estimates that the SNAP changes will cut benefits for about 250,000 refugees and other humanitarian visa holders.

POLITICO added that during the week of October 27, food banks purchased 325 percent more food through Feeding America’s Grocery Purchase Program than they did during the same time last year, according to the nonprofit.

Sources:

https://www.newsweek.com/snap-benefits-update-trump-admin-says-everyone-will-have-to-reapply-11052852





https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2025/11/17/will-snap-recipients-need-to-reapply-access-benefits/87317816007/





https://www.politico.com/news/2025/11/15/food-stamps-snap-trump-one-big-beautiful-bill-impact-00653447





https://www.consumeraffairs.com/news/snap-recipients-will-have-to-reapply-for-benefits-usda-secretary-says-111725.html





https://www.fns.usda.gov/research/snap/characteristics-fy23





https://www.fns.usda.gov/snap/obbb-alien-eligibility





https://www.newsweek.com/snap-benefits-update-millions-removed-from-program-11058795





https://www.youtube.com/live/DgYyPSkmkHQ





https://links.us1.defend.egress.com/Warning?crId=6914d3b56a7d5a3771a0d795&Domain=politico.com&Threat=eNpzrShJLcpLzAEADmkDRA%3D%3D&Lang=en&Base64Url=eNoFwssNwCAIANCJkHtvXaBp0glsxU-iYgDD-s171WzpgejuIROlNkscJO2LgaVgfHkbbMUlpArCPFDrtsQ-4bnOGxb3_gOVRBoM&@OriginalLink=www.feedingamerica.org