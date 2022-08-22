VALLEY FIRE BURNING IN PINE VALLEY

East County Wildfire & Emergency Alert Service

Photos by Josh Stotler

Update 6:10 p.m. -- Dozers and hand crews will work through the night to make progress on containment. The bulk of the aircraft have been sent back to their bases and only a few will be on scene tomorrow if needed. A radio report from the Incident Commander to USFS indicates fire is 175 to 200 acres.

August 22, 2022 (Pine Valley) -- The #ValleyFire has scorched over 120 acres in the Pine Valley area and is 0% contained as of 4:40 p.m. The blaze began near Pine Creek Road and Noble Canyon. Pine Creek Road is closed while firefighters battle the blaze.

The fire is spreading away from structures and there are no evacuations at this time. The terrain is steep and isolated and conditions are moderately breezy; the fire is spreading at a moderate rate in heavy brush.

ECM reporter Josh Stotler reports that multiple agencies have responded; there are at least four helicopters and five fixed wing tankers currently dropping water and retardant on the fire as hand crews are trying to cut lines to slow the spread.

Approximately 150 personnel are on scene.

Cleveland National Forest is the lead agency fighting this fire, assisted by Cal Fire.

The fire is under investigation. https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8352/

