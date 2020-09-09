VALLEY FIRE FORCES SCHOOL CLOSURES, CHANGES IN LEARNING OPTIONS AND MEAL DISTRIBUTIONS

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

Source: San Diego County Office of Education

September 9, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – The San Diego County Office of Education has published these updates on school closures in rural districts or changes in operations due to the  #ValleyFire .

Due to power outages and #ValleyFire evacuation orders in the Jamul and Dulzura communities of San Diego County, schools in the Jamul-Dulzura Union School District (which have been operating in the distance learning format) will be closed through Friday, Sept. 11.

For schools in the Mountain Empire Unified School District, there will not be live online instruction Wednesday, Sept. 9, due to extended power outages in parts of the community. At this time, all school and district offices will be open unless power, fire, and wind conditions dictate otherwise. Due to air quality concerns, the Mountain Empire Food Services department will not be handing out meals tomorrow. Meal service may resume Thursday.

Leadership of both districts will continue to monitor the situation and consult with local fire and utility representatives.

Updates will be posted at www.sdcoe.net when available


Error message

Local news in the public interest is more important now than ever, during the COVID-19 crisis. Our reporters, as essential workers, are dedicated to keeping you informed, even though we’ve had to cancel fundraising events. Please give the gift of community journalism by donating at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon