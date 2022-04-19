VEHICLE VS. PEDESTRIAN ON INTERSTATE 8 RESULTS IN FATALITY

Source: CHP

April 19, 2022 (El Cajon) - On April 18, 2022 at approximately 10:30 p.m., a yet to be identified male pedestrian began walking in the traffic lanes of westbound Interstate 8, west of State Route 67. As a result, the pedestrian was struck by a Kia Optima driven by a 36-year-old female from El Cajon, a Dodge Charger driven by a 28-year-old male from Chula Vista and an unidentified vehicle. Unfortunately, the pedestrian died at the crash scene. Two of the three drivers who struck the pedestrian remained on scene and are cooperating with the investigation. The driver of the third vehicle, fled the scene and was last seen on Interstate 8 westbound.

The identity of the deceased will be released through the medical examiner’s office once family notification has been made. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is urged to contact Officer C. Lara at 619-401-2000. The crash is still under investigation and the use of alcohol and/or drugs may have been a factor.

If you have any questions or need further information, please contact Officer Travis Garrow at (619)-401-2000.