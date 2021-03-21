VIDEO OF THE WEEK: THREE SISTERS FALLS

March 21, 2021 (San Diego's East County) -- What better way to celebrate the arrival of spring than to hike to one of the most beautiful places in East County, Three Sisters Falls in Cleveland National Forest?

Scott Lagace made the trip this week with friends. The trail is a steep two-mile hike down and two miles back -- all uphill.

Despite these challenges, Lagace says,"It was a beautiful hike there and back. The falls was flowing beautifully. It was amazing at a distance and close up. I would definitely do this hike again. Just got to remember to take the road from the Julian side, not Descanso!"

Be sure to bring plenty of water if you go, since this trail is often the scene of Sheriff rescues when hikers venture in unprepared.

The spectacular trio of falls and swimming hole beneath the second fall is well worth the effort for those with the physical stamina to make this trek.