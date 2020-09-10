VIEW INTERVIEWS WITH LA MESA COUNCIL CANDIDATES KRISTINE ALESSIO AND LAURA LOTHIAN

By Miriam Raftery

September 10, 2020 (La Mesa) – ECM held ZOOM virtual interviews with La Mesa City Councilwoman Kristine Alessio and realtor Laura Lothian, who were unable to attend our candidate forum last week. The candidates discussed the major issues facing La Mesa including the city’s response to protests, housing and homeless, downtown redevelopment, help for local businesses, racial justice and policing and more.

View our interview with Laura Lothian: https://youtu.be/8HCss3QqeEk

View our interview with Kristine Alessio: https://youtu.be/GU7MibN3GlI

View our candidate forum with Councilman Colin Parent, Jack Shu, and Allan Durden: https://www.eastcountymagazine.org/view-video-la-mesa-city-council-candidates-forum

The sixth candidate, Mark Papenfuss, has also agreed to a Zoom interview, which we will post after completion.

Kristine Alessio is a native of La Mesa who was elected to the La Mesa City Council in 2012 after serving for many years as a planning commissioner. She holds a law degree and has served as the city’s representative on SANDAG. She is a former board member on the East County YMCA and East County Boys and Girls Club. As candidate not aligned with a political party, she says she can represent all La Mesans, equally and fairly. She says La Mesa needs experienced leadership in the COVID-19 pandemic, a business friendly environment, public safety and preserving neighborhood character. www.alessio2020.com

Laura Lothian is a realtor with a business in the village. She is running to bring a business perspective to the board and vote for personal and business freedoms, reducing regulations. She supports the farmer’s market and festivals in the village and wants to create a “garden district” similar to one in New Orleans. She is on the La Mesa Village Association board and previously ran for council and mayor. She voices support for police to address civil unrest. www.LauraForLaMesa.com.