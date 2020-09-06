VIEW VIDEO OF LA MESA CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES FORUM

To view video full size, click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tH6GkbU9ayo&t=3085s

September 6, 2020 (La Mesa) -- At East County Magazine's virtual forum for La Mesa City Council Candidates on Thursday, candidates offered their ideas for addressing the compelling issues facing the city including police/racial justice/public safety issues in the wake of protests and a riot, downtown redevelopment, housing, homelessness, budget priorities, COVID-19 relief and more.

Three of the six candidates running participated in the forum: Councilman Colin Parent, as well as challengers Allan Durden and Jack Shu. Mark Papenfuss said he had a family emergency but will schedule a Zoom interview soon. Laura Lothian and Kristine Alessio had schedule conflicts but have also provided individual interviews which will be posted soon.

Below is information on all candidates running, listed in alphabetical order:

Photo: left to right: Allan Durden, Colin Parent, Mark Papenfuss, Kristine Alessio, Jack Shu, Laura Lothian

Kristine Alessio is a native of La Mesa who was elected to the La Mesa City Council in 2012 after serving for many years as a planning commissioner. She holds a law degree and has served as the city’s representative on SANDAG. She is a former board member on the East County YMCA and East County Boys and Girls Club, also donating time to support various local charities. As candidate not aligned with a political party, she says she can represent all La Mesans, equally and fairly. www.alessio2020.com

Allan Durden has been a La Mesa resident since 1964. A Helix High School graduate, he earned a football scholarship to the University of Arizona and entered the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame. He is a licensed insurance agent and regional sales manager. He says his mission is “to keep our La Mesa streets safe and our small business community thriving.” https://www.facebook.com/allandurdenforlamesa/

Laura Lothian is a realtor with a business in the village. She is running to bring a business perspective and vote for personal and business freedoms, also reducing regulations. She supports the farmer’s market and festivals in the village and wants to create a “garden district.” She is on the La Mesa Village Association board and previously ran for council and mayor. She voices support for police to address civil unrest. www.LauraForLaMesa.com.

Mark Papenfuss raised his family in La Mesa, where he says he’s had ties for 25 years. He states that he has worked for a Fortune 500 company and wants to bring more small businesses into La Mesa. He aims to expand the farmer’s market, support affordable housing with adequate parking, and help La Mesa “rise from the ashes” after recent events. http://www.markp4lamesa.com/

Colin Parent was elected to the La Mesa City Council in 2016. An attorney, he serves as executive director and general counsel for Circulate San Diego. He advocates for affordable homes, accessible transit, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. He is also a cofounder of La Mesa Conversations, a discussion group on La Mesa issues. https://www.colinparent.org/about

Jack Shu is a former California State Parks Superintendent and past president of Cleveland National Forest Foundation. He has advocated for healthy communities, human rights, environmental protection and justice. He pushed to form a Citizens Public Safety and Oversight Task Force, to address concerns of policing and racial justice. He worked to form La Mesa’s Citizens Task for on Homelessness and served on the Wellness Committee. https://jackshu.com/

East County Magazine gratefully acknowledges the Facebook Journalism Project for its COVID-19 Relief Fund grant to support our local news reporting including our series of virtual candidate forums during the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn more: #FacebookJournalismProject and https://www.facebook.com/fbjournalismproject/.

