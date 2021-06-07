VIRTUAL CONCERT JUNE 10 STRIVES TO MAKE CALIFORNIA STATE PARKS ACCESSIBLE TO ALL

By Miriam Raftery

June 7, 2021 (Sacramento) -- A love of parks and music will strike a chord on June 10 as Parks California and StageIt team up to host a virtual benefit concert featuring performances from artists like David Wilcox, Khafre Jay, O-Town, Ozomatli and more exciting artists.The goal? To rally support for Parks for Everyone – a campaign of initiatives and programs that make California State Parks more accessible, available and meaningful for everyone. Specifically, proceeds will support opportunities for all people to make lasting connections with nature by advancing outdoor equity, career opportunities, youth field trips and more.

Additionally, this event is organized with support from iHeartRadio and sponsored by Wild Tribute and REI Co-op.

The virtual concert is scheduled for June 10 at 6 p.m. PDT. Guests can attend by purchasing a pay-what-you-can ticket, with a suggested purchase price of $15. Additionally, there will be several interactive ways for concertgoers to engage with the event – group chat, tipping and donation opportunities, and some special prizes.

CONCERT LINEUP:

· David Wilcox, Khafre Jay, O-Town, Ozomatli, Josie Dunne, Marlon Richardson and Laith Al-Saadi, Morgan James, Lisa Loeb, Runaway Jane, Raye Zaragoza, Ando San, Paco Versailles and Sun Spin.

WHY:

Parks California believes being outside is fundamental to overall health and wellbeing. By supporting Parks for Everyone, Parks California can build opportunities that give all people the chance to reap the benefits of connecting with the outdoors and in particular, California State Parks

JOIN:

· Parks for Everyone

· When: June 10 at 6 p.m. PST

· Register: Concert Page

ADDITIONAL DETAILS:

· Organization: Parks California

For more information, visit:

Parks California homepage

Parks For Everyone page

Concert Registration page

About Parks California

Parks California is a statewide nonprofit working to ensure state, regional, and local parks thrive. As statutory partner to California State Parks, Parks California has a simple mission – to help strengthen parks and inspire all to experience these extraordinary places. From redwood groves and desert springs to urban parks and lighthouses, the organization works with partners to steward these natural wonders and make California’s parks more welcoming, accessible and relevant to all visitors. For more information, please visit parkscalifornia.org.

About StageIt™

StageIt is a premier ticketed live-streaming platform and community. Founded in 2009 for artists, by artists, StageIt is on a mission to enable live intimate experiences, providing a stage for every creator and a front row seat for every fan. As an early industry leader StageIt offers a platform for artists to perform live, interact with fans and monetize shows, while creating unique experiences for fans that are never archived. To learn more, visit stageit.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.