WANTED: ESCAPEE IN LEMON GROVE

Be on the lookout for a man who escaped custody from East County
Source: San Diego Sheriff
June 4, 2021 (Lemon Grove) -- Take a good look at this photo. The San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force and San Diego County Crime Stoppers want your help in finding Jovany Gallardo (a.k.a. Giovanni Gallardo).
Gallardo (DOB: 12/7/1991) was arrested by Task Force members on Thursday, June 3 just before 10:00 p.m. on federal drug related charges. He was being processed at the Lemon Grove Sheriff's Substation on Friday, June 4 in the morning when he escaped without handcuffs. Deputies immediately began a search of the surrounding area utilizing additional resources such as a K-9, helicopter and a drone, but Gallardo was not located.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the East County Gang Task Force is the lead agency for the federal drug related case. The San Diego County Sheriffs Department is a member of the East County Gang Task Force and the Fugitive Task Force. The San Diego Fugitive Task Force is the lead agency on the escape case.
Gallardo was last seen walking on Lemon Grove Avenue. He is a Hispanic man, stands 5'8" tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt with the word Champion on the front and light blue jeans. He has tattoos all over his arms and calves.
Anyone with information about Gallardo's whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Call (888) 580-8477.
