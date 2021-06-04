WANTED: ESCAPEE IN LEMON GROVE

Be on the lookout for a man who escaped custody from East County Be on the lookout for a man who escaped custody from East County

Source: San Diego Sheriff

June 4, 2021 (Lemon Grove) -- Take a good look at this photo. The San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force and San Diego County Crime Stoppers want your help in finding Jovany Gallardo (a.k.a. Giovanni Gallardo).

Gallardo (DOB: 12/7/1991) was arrested by Task Force members on Thursday, June 3 just before 10:00 p.m. on federal drug related charges. He was being processed at the Lemon Grove Sheriff's Substation on Friday, June 4 in the morning when he escaped without handcuffs. Deputies immediately began a search of the surrounding area utilizing additional resources such as a K-9, helicopter and a drone, but Gallardo was not located.