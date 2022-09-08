WARNING ISSUED FOR SILVER STRAND SHORELINE, CORONADO: ADVISORY FOR CHILDREN’S POOL DUE TO CONTAMINATION

Source: County of San Diego

September 8, 2022 (San Diego) -- The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality (DEHQ) on September 7 issued the following beach management actions for Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

New Beach Management Actions :

Silver Strand Shoreline - Warning

DEH Q has issued a water contact warning for the Silver Strand Shoreline in Coronado. South swell conditions are present and pushing ocean waters from the south to the north (transboundary flows). Beachgoers are advised that bacteria levels exceed State health standards and ocean waters may contain sewage and may cause illness

On-going Beach Management Actions :

Tidelands Park in Coronado, Shelter Island, La Jolla Cove, North Cove Vacation Isle in Mission Bay, and Children’s Pool in La Jolla – Advisory

The above beaches remain under advisory. Beach goers are advised that bacteria levels have exceeded State health standards and may cause illness.

Imperial Beach Shoreline - Warning

The Imperial Beach shoreline remains under warning. South swell conditions are present and pushing ocean waters from the south to the north (transboundary flows). Beachgoers are advised that bacteria levels exceed State health standards and ocean waters may contain sewage and may cause illness.

Tijuana Slough Shoreline – Closure

The ocean shoreline from the International Border to the south end of Imperial Beach will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact.

For updates on beach advisory and closure information please visit our website at www.sdbeachinfo.com or call the 24-hr. hotline at (619) 338-2073.