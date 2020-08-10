WATCH NOW: EAST COUNTY NEWSMAKERS, SHAKERS AND NEWSMAKERS FIRST VIRTUAL PROGRAM ON COVID-19 AND WILDFIRE SAFETY ISSUES

August 10, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – On Friday, August 7, East County Magazine took our “Newsmakers, Shakers and Newsmakers” community forum/webinar series virtual. Thanks to the #FacebookJournalismProject for supporting our community news reporting and virtual events in the COVID-19 era.

Thanks to all of you who sent in questions via email and social media for Dr. William Tseng, one of San Diego’s top COVID-19 experts, who shared the latest facts on COVID-19 trends and what the medical community has learned since the pandemic beganWhy does San Diego have a lower death rate than the nation? What are the facts and myths about this disease? How accurate are tests? How can you help save lives if you’ve survived COVID-19? What will it take to end the pandemic and return life to no rmal in our region? Listen in to hear Dr. Tseng's fascinating responses.

Robyn Herrick, community resiliency advisor with SDG&E, discussed their upcoming drive-through Wildfire Safety Fairs coming up in Alpine, Pine Valley and Valley Center. Get details here.

Hear what you need to know to stay safe this fire season – and how you get free devices to help you stay in communication even while you’re evacuated.

We are grateful to Dr. Tseng to and to Robyn Herrick from SDG&E for sharing their time and expertise to help keep you safe and informed.

Dr Tseng is an internal medicine physician with Kaiser Permanente who also serves on the executive board of the County Medical Society and is a trustee for the California Medical Association. He holds a masters in public health from Johns Hopkins Medical School, is a physician ambassador to the corporate community and oversees Kaiser’s diversity Council.

ECM’s Editor, Miriam Raftery, also shared changes to a county relief program for businesses and nonprofits – and why many more are now eligible for the grant funds, thanks to an ECM investigation.

Although our live feed failed due to technical difficulties, you can watch the full Webinar online by clicking here: https://studio.youtube.com/video/aCKLRLtS0Uc/edit/basic

If you would like to sign up for East County Magazine’s free weekly newsletter with top news and events in our region, our free East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts, plus notification of future webinars and community online forums, sign up at https://www.eastcountymagazine.org/wild-fire-alerts.

To donate to support our community news reporting, visit https://www.eastcountymagazine.org/donate.





