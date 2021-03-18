WHAT TO LOOK FOR WHEN SHOPPING FOR REPLACEMENT WINDOWS

By Martin Whitmore



March 18, 2021 (San Diego) -- Windows are among the first things people notice on a home’s structure. When you have outstanding and high-quality windows, you can easily turn heads and attract potential and eager buyers. Windows can be a lifetime investment, so you will need to make an informed decision before purchasing. Here are some of the most important factors to consider when shopping for replacement windows.

1. Window Style and Design

New windows now come with improved technology and added features, which means that upgrading your windows will be the best decision you can make.

New windows can give your home a fresh new look that you can match with your new porch decking, exterior cladding, and general décor. Here are design options to consider when choosing your replacement window:

Sliding Windows: these windows are one of the most elegant window options you can choose from. Sliding windows are excellent for hard to reach areas, compact spaces, or when you have limited space because they don't protrude. They are easy to use, and you can simply slide them horizontally or vertically to open or close them. They also come in a variety of colors to match your preferences.

Picture Windows: they can frame beautiful outdoor views, making them a valuable aesthetic and home decor on their own. Picture windows are fixed, and they offer magnificent expansive views of nature, and you can use them alongside other window types to boost its features. They also come in various colors and materials to suit your preferences.

Casement Windows: casement windows are hinged on the window frame side, and they open outwards by turning a crank. Like most windows, they are customizable and easy to operate. One of the advantages of using casement windows is that they have minimal air leakage than sliding windows because the sash presses against the frame when you close them. Since they offer excellent ventilation, making them great for hot climates.

Other window designs to look into include awning windows, bay windows, and double and single-hung windows are other great window style options to consider. They come in various frame material and color options to allow wider customizability.

​2. Maintenance Requirement

Maintenance requirements of a window will vary depending on the design and material. Vinyl, aluminum, or fiberglass sliding windows can rust in the tracks if not properly maintained and serviced regularly with annual lubrication. Because casement windows have moving parts like the crank and stay, they need more maintenance than other types. These windows often need a little sanding along the frame’s vertical edges followed by a coat of primer to make them easier to open. Whichever material you choose, your windows will require maintenance, and you need to check on the best way to service them based on the window style or material to keep them functioning optimally.

3. Security and Safety

It is wise to invest in premium windows that offer great security features to avoid potential break-ins and accidents. Consider replacing your standard windows with impact-resistant acrylic glazed windows. They are highly secure and resistant to forceful impacts, including withstanding harsh elements and extreme weather conditions. Installing windows that come with a burglar-proof film is also another option to increase window security. They make it harder for intruders to break-in, and the glass pieces hold together when they shatter. Newer windows now incorporate complex locking mechanisms into their sliding windows, making it difficult for intruders to pick the lock. Some modern sliding windows also come with pre-installed alarm sensors onto their sliders and expose intruders as soon as the windows are tampered with.

Nowadays, break-ins have become rampant, making security more important than ever. Installing robust, secure windows is one of the essential steps in keeping your family safe. You will need to keep yourself updated on current events to understand the level of security your home needs. Stay informed by turning to the East County Magazine for the latest news and updates in San Diego County.

4. Energy & Efficiency

Modern windows come with double or triple glazed window sashes to meet the energy-efficient standards recognized by the National Fenestration Rating Council (NFRC). These Energy-efficient windows come in various types and material frames, and their performance depends on how well the materials can prevent heat escape and air leakages. Materials such as aluminum, steel, and PVC are top tier when it comes to energy efficiency. Double and triple-glazed windows have glass panes with low emissivity glass (low-E) and are highly energy efficient. Consider a windows’ U-factor and Solar Heat Gain Coefficient to determine which windows you need for your climate. A lower U-factor entails better thermal resistance that is best for colder climates, and SHGC helps minimize heat gain during summer, which makes them great for hot climates.

5. A Reliable Window Company

Vinyl, aluminum, or fiberglass windows should last you decades, and entrusting your window replacement to a trustworthy manufacturer will guarantee a return on your investment. What you need is to buy replacement windows from a manufacturer or supplier who stands behind their products and services with a warranty. Make sure you do due diligence on research when selecting a company to work with for your window replacement project. You can check reviews or ask past customers about their experience with the company.

Conclusion

When shopping for new windows, these are essential considerations before making a purchase. While modern designs are always your safest bet in terms of style, energy efficiency, security, and durability, ensuring you work with a good supplier or provider is also highly critical to guarantee a safe and worthwhile investment.

Martin Whitmore is the owner of US Window & Door, one of the oldest exclusive window and door replacement companies in San Diego, serving the County for over 30 years.