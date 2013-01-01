WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT HANTAVIRUS

By Miriam Raftery

County News Service contributed to this report

March 12,2025 (San Diego) -- An autopsy has determined that actor Gene Hackman’s wife, Betsy Arakawa, died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome. The disease linked to exposure to rodents is rare, often fatal, and has been detected in nine rodents so far this year in San Diego County.

The couple was found dead in their Bel Air home. Hackman, who was 94, died days later of heart disease and complications of Alzheimer’s. Arakawa was 65 years old.

Her death shines a spotlight on Hantavirus, a rare but often deadly virus spread by inhaling particles from rodent droppings. The disease is fatal about 40% of the time.

Hantavirus was first identified in 1993 following a respiratory outbreak in the Four Corners region of the Southwestern United States.

Between 1993 and 2024, 864 cases have been reported nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control reports.

Of those, 834 were Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome, the most dangerous form of the disease, and the other 30 were non-pulmonary hantavirus infections.

Nearly all of the cases in the United States–94%--have occurred west of the Mississippi, affecting both children and adults.

Here in San Diego County, the county has been testing wild rodents for Hantavirus since 2008. Mice have been found positive primarily in rural, mountain and desert areas.

Last year, 25 cases of hantavirus locally were confirmed by laboratory testing.

So far this year, 9 cases of hantavirus have been confirmed in deer mice locally, including 4 deer mice in Rancho Cuyamaca State Park, as well as deer mice and a Western Harvest Mouse in Escondido.

Symptoms of hantavirus may appear from one to eight weeks after exposure to rodents or their droppings. Early symptoms may include severe muscle aches, chills and fever, headache or dizziness, difficulty breathing, coughing, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, and in severe cases, respiratory failure.

It’s important to contact your doctor right away if you have these symptoms. While there is no vaccine or treatment, medical care can help reduce the symptoms of hantavirus.

Here are steps you can take to prevent exposure to hantavirus.

Keep rodents out of homes, cabins, sheds or other structures by sealing all entry holes the size of a dime or larger. Air out unused structures at least 30 minutes before entering.

Cover or store away pet food, pet food dishes and trash cans with rodent-proof lids.

Remove wood piles, trash and old cars where rodents may nest.

Store hay and firwood at least 100 feet away from buildings. Cut grass, remove weeds, and trim bushes near buildings.

If you see signs of mice, use mouse traps to catch them.

If you must clean up rodent-infested areas, wear a protective face mask, as well as latex or rubber gloves.

Do NOT stir up dust by sweeping or vacuuming rodent droppings, urine or nesting materials.

Instead, use the wet cleaning method. Make a disinfectant solution of 10 parts water to 1 part bleach, or use a commercial disinfectant. Spray the solution on rodent nests, droppings and any dead rodents, and let the solution sit for 20 minutes.

Then soak sponges in the disinfectant solution and clean the area.

Put all infested materials such as nesting, droppings and dead rodents in a sealed plastic bag or better yet, double bag it, then throw it away. Wash and discard gloves in plastic, and then thoroughly wash your hands.

You can find more information on hantavirus at CDC.gov or at the San Diego County Health department.

Sources:

https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/deh/pests/hantavirus.html

https://www.cdc.gov/hantavirus/about/index.html

https://www.cdc.gov/hantavirus/data-research/cases/index.html

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/gene-hackman-death-investigation-update-new-mexico/