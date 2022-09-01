WILLOW FIRE CHARS 15 ACRES, DESTROYS HOMELESS CAMP IN LAKESIDE

By Shiloh Ireland

September 1, 2022 (Lakeside) – The Willow Fire burned 15 acres under and across the State Route 67 bridge at Lakeside Avenue yesterday. Cause of the fire is under investigation as crews mopped up hot spots today.

Although no houses or other buildings were lost or damaged, some homeless encampments were destroyed. I spoke with the man in this photo, who has been living in the riverbed where the fire swept through. He lost everything, including his clothes and a bicycle that represents mobility. He agreed to this photo, provided his anonymity is protected.

The homeless man said he was returning to camp when he saw smoke; he felt it was suspicious. He lost everything including, all of his clothing and shelter.

It’s been a tough summer for homeless people in Lakeside, where a homeless man was found dead in a pond and a homeless woman was saved from a near-drowning.

The Incident Commander, Battalion Chief Jordan of the Lakeside Fire Department, listed at least 14 responding fire departments assisting with fighting the fire using ground crews and air support. No injuries were incurred.

The brush fire began at 4:21 p.m. and the forward rate of spread was knocked down at 6:28 pm. Some nearby residents evacuated voluntarily.

The Chief thanked Lakeside residents for their support and stressed that with the hot weather, it’s important to be alert to the fire danger and maintain the defensible space around homes.

If one desires to enter a burn area, when permitted, consider wearing rubber boots and carry a jug of water to wash boots off before entering your car. Everything burns--meaning more then vegetation, including unknown materials forming contaminants.

Be safe! It's fire season.